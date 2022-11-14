Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$235.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$221.67.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$211.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 165.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$187.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$165.04.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

