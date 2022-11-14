TD Securities Raises CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$34.00

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.75.

CAE Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$28.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.09. The company has a market cap of C$9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 96.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. CAE has a 12-month low of C$20.90 and a 12-month high of C$37.76.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

