Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$7.75 at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.59.

Cascades Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE CAS opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$841.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. Cascades has a one year low of C$7.95 and a one year high of C$14.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

In other news, Director Mario Plourde bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at C$2,529,754.75.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

