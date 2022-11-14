Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.59.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Stock Down 2.0 %

Cascades stock opened at C$8.35 on Friday. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$7.95 and a twelve month high of C$14.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$841.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

In related news, Director Mario Plourde acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.