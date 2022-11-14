BMO Capital Markets Cuts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL.B. National Bankshares increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.88.
CCL Industries Trading Down 1.9 %
CCL Industries stock opened at C$58.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$69.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Read More
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.