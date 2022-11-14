BMO Capital Markets Cuts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL.B. National Bankshares increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.88.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

CCL Industries stock opened at C$58.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$69.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About CCL Industries

In related news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.72, for a total value of C$27,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,447,938.56. In related news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.72, for a total transaction of C$27,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,447,938.56. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 6,854 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$435,338.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,578,665.60. Insiders sold 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.