Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$71.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL.B. National Bankshares increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.88.
CCL Industries Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.54. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$53.36 and a 12-month high of C$69.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45.
Insider Transactions at CCL Industries
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Read More
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.