Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$71.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL.B. National Bankshares increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.88.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.54. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$53.36 and a 12-month high of C$69.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45.

Insider Transactions at CCL Industries

About CCL Industries

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total transaction of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,549 shares in the company, valued at C$5,871,588.02. In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total transaction of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,549 shares in the company, valued at C$5,871,588.02. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.72, for a total transaction of C$27,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,447,938.56. Insiders sold a total of 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.