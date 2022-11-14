TD Securities Cuts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$72.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.88.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$58.98 on Friday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$53.36 and a twelve month high of C$69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.54. The company has a market cap of C$10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total transaction of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,549 shares in the company, valued at C$5,871,588.02. In related news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$595,653.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,135,141.57. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total value of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,871,588.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

