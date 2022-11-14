Raymond James Cuts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$77.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pi Financial boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.88.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$58.98 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$53.36 and a 1 year high of C$69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$435,338.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,578,665.60. In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total value of C$435,338.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,578,665.60. Also, Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$931,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$224,250. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,225.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

