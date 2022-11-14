Raymond James Cuts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$77.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pi Financial boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.88.
CCL Industries Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$58.98 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$53.36 and a 1 year high of C$69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Featured Stories
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.