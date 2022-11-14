Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CGX. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.34.
Cineplex Stock Down 0.2 %
Cineplex stock opened at C$10.15 on Friday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Stories
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.