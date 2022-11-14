Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CGX. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Stock Down 0.2 %

Cineplex stock opened at C$10.15 on Friday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$349.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.