Cormark Trims Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Target Price to C$3.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of CMMC opened at C$1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$369.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.53. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.88.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$385,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,932,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,461,894.13. In other news, Director William Albert Washington bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$844,270. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$385,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,932,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,461,894.13. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,720.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

