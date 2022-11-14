Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.86. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.18 and a 1-year high of C$15.91.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

