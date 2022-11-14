Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.33.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$4.38.

In other news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at C$844,270. In other news, Director William Albert Washington purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$844,270. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$808,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,399,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,248,467.61. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000,000 shares of company stock worth $7,197,720 in the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

