Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Computer Modelling Group to a sell rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$5.45 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$4.01 and a 52-week high of C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.83 million and a P/E ratio of 23.70.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

