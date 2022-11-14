CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.56.

TSE:CIX opened at C$14.90 on Friday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$11.85 and a 52 week high of C$30.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.62.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$566.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

