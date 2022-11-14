CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.56.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$14.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$11.85 and a 52-week high of C$30.67.

CI Financial Announces Dividend

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$566.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.