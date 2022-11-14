Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

CTG stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

