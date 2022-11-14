Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DGII. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGII opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

About Digi International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

