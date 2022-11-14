Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGIIGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DGII. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

