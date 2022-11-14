CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

