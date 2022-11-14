Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Price Target at $19.67

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

