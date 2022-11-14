VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FORA. Raymond James reduced their price target on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on VerticalScope from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on VerticalScope from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

VerticalScope stock opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$5.95 and a 52 week high of C$30.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.23.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

