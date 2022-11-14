TD Securities Boosts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$12.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FR. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$8.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 830.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total transaction of C$548,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,645,500. In other news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at C$160,979.40. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total transaction of C$548,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,645,500. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $248,400 and sold 63,344 shares worth $715,802.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

