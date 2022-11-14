Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FVI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$4.63 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.82 and a 12 month high of C$6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

