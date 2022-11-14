GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$53.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a not updated rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.67.

TSE:GDI opened at C$49.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 35.45. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$41.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.20 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$756,000. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total value of C$523,903.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$17,524,682.76.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

