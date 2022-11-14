CIBC Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$62.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GDI. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a not updated rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.67.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of GDI opened at C$49.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.17. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$41.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total value of C$523,903.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,524,682.76. In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.20 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$756,000. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total transaction of C$523,903.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,524,682.76.

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.