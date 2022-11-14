Raymond James Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$134.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIB.A. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$127.75.

CGI Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$113.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. CGI has a 12-month low of C$95.45 and a 12-month high of C$114.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.57.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

