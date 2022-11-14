Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$90.00 at CIBC

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GRT.UN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$94.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$96.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$78.57 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

