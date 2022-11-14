American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$3.35 to C$3.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HOT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$2.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.21 million and a PE ratio of 24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.35. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.72 and a 1-year high of C$4.53.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

