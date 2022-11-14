Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$7,572,450.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$7,572,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,544,458 shares in the company, valued at C$123,108,747.18.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total value of C$370,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total value of C$356,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total value of C$372,937.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total value of C$366,412.50.

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 280 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.40, for a total value of C$21,112.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total value of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total value of C$363,750.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$82.14 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$48.42 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

