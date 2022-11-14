Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$224.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$223.45.

IFC opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$199.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$189.31. The company has a market cap of C$33.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$158.00 and a 1-year high of C$209.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

