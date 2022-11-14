HC Wainwright Trims Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Target Price to $6.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.50.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $383.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.