HC Wainwright Trims Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Target Price to $6.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $383.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

