Raymond James Trims Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price to C$15.75

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.88.

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.57 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.79 and a 52 week high of C$17.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

