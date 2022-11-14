National Bankshares Trims Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Target Price to C$25.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KEC opened at C$15.33 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$676.27 million and a P/E ratio of 58.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$216.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 5.9399998 EPS for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

