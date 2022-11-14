National Bankshares Trims Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Target Price to C$25.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
KEC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance
Shares of KEC opened at C$15.33 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$676.27 million and a P/E ratio of 58.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21.
Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
Read More
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.