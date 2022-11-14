Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Sells C$1,142,400.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total value of C$1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,193 shares in the company, valued at C$7,724,828.83.
John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$1,102,550.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00.
Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.6 %
TSE AGI opened at C$11.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.85. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 147.13.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.23.
About Alamos Gold
