Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Sells C$1,142,400.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total value of C$1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,193 shares in the company, valued at C$7,724,828.83.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$1,102,550.00.

On Friday, September 30th, John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00.

TSE AGI opened at C$11.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.85. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 147.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.23.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

