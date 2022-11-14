Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Acquires C$749,047.50 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Brian Davis purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$749,047.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 217,240 shares in the company, valued at C$3,254,461.58.

Shares of PEY opened at C$14.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.99.

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

