IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) PT Lowered to $2.50 at SVB Leerink

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of ISO stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. IsoPlexis has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, SVP Richard W. Rew II purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Richard W. Rew II purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean Mackay acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,588.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,506 shares of company stock valued at $128,406. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IsoPlexis by 180.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

