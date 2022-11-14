EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 13.29.

EVCM stock opened at 6.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of 9.85 and a 200-day moving average of 10.28. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 6.01 and a 12-month high of 20.44.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 55.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

