ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

PRQR stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

About ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 124,869 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

See Also

