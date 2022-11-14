ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.
ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance
PRQR stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
See Also
