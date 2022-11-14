Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $35.61 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

