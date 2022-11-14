FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Cowen upped their target price on FreightCar America to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
FreightCar America Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.10 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $70.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.