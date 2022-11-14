FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Cowen upped their target price on FreightCar America to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.10 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $70.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

FreightCar America Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 19,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.