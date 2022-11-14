Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) vs. Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Head to Head Comparison

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jefferson Security Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Jefferson Security Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 5 4 0 2.44

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $82.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.47%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Jefferson Security Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 24.18% 15.82% 0.79%

Dividends

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.60 million $12.51 5.75 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $18.53 billion 2.39 $5.11 billion $5.48 8.91

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank. Jefferson Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Jefferson Security Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferson Security Bank

(Get Rating)

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. It serves customers through its main office, four full-service retail banking offices, and one drive-thru banking office located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and wealth, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferson Security Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferson Security Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.