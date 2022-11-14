C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) & Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Critical Survey

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vickers Vantage Corp. I and C4 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vickers Vantage Corp. I N/A N/A $780,000.00 N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics $45.78 million 9.67 -$83.89 million ($2.17) -4.17

Analyst Ratings

Vickers Vantage Corp. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C4 Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and C4 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vickers Vantage Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A C4 Therapeutics 2 3 3 0 2.13

C4 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.11, indicating a potential upside of 89.28%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Vickers Vantage Corp. I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vickers Vantage Corp. I and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vickers Vantage Corp. I N/A -16.72% 1.34% C4 Therapeutics -220.71% -30.11% -21.59%

Summary

Vickers Vantage Corp. I beats C4 Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

