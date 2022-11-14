Reviewing Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) & Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Direct Digital and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Direct Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 76.70%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Mastermind.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.29 -$1.51 million ($62.19) -0.06 Mastermind $3.83 million 2.05 $770,000.00 $0.02 11.36

This table compares Direct Digital and Mastermind’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mastermind has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastermind, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 134.63% 7.04% Mastermind 18.57% 36.88% 27.65%

Summary

Mastermind beats Direct Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. Its customers include sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

