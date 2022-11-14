Reviewing First Advantage (NYSE:FA) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Logiq alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logiq and First Advantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $37.35 million 0.26 -$20.13 million ($0.79) -0.54 First Advantage $712.29 million 2.62 $16.05 million $0.39 31.49

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.0% of Logiq shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -63.24% -82.08% -71.03% First Advantage 7.39% 13.18% 7.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Logiq and First Advantage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Advantage 0 3 2 0 2.40

First Advantage has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Given First Advantage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Logiq.

Summary

First Advantage beats Logiq on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape. In addition, it offers PayLogiq, an e-wallet for mobile payments; and GoLogiq, a food delivery application. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.