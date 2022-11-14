Critical Contrast: Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) vs. CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CAE and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 2 3 0 2.60 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE presently has a consensus target price of $34.88, indicating a potential upside of 60.27%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Novonix.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.69 billion 2.57 $113.05 million $0.31 70.19 Novonix $6.11 million 102.15 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares CAE and Novonix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 3.42% 5.63% 2.42% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CAE has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAE beats Novonix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

