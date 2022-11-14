Financial Survey: Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -44.28% -32.74% -17.32% Light & Wonder 155.19% -5.63% -0.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Light & Wonder 1 0 2 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

Streamline Health Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $55.14, suggesting a potential downside of 6.46%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $17.38 million 4.97 -$6.54 million ($0.23) -7.70 Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.56 $371.00 million $39.24 1.50

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions. Streamline Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Streamline Health Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include an integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a coding analysis platform, as well as software services. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; Cerner Command Language (CCL) reporting; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

