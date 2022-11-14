Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Financial Survey

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Reunion Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.04% -1,883.59% -26.05% Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion 3.82 -$409.40 million ($2.27) -9.92 Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 4.41 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.38

This table compares Oak Street Health and Reunion Neuroscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reunion Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reunion Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oak Street Health and Reunion Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 6 6 0 2.38 Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus price target of $30.87, suggesting a potential upside of 37.06%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Volatility and Risk

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Reunion Neuroscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

