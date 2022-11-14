DA Davidson Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $56.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.93.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
TTD opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,438.50, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.