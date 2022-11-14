DA Davidson Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $56.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.93.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,438.50, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.