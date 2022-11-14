Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
TTD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.93.
Trade Desk Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,438.50, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
