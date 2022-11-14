Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.93.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,438.50, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

