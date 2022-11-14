Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$59.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.93.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$44.18 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$39.08 and a 52-week high of C$60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.02. The stock has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

