United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $282.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,151. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,151. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,537. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 594.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after acquiring an additional 125,910 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR opened at $255.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.68. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $270.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

